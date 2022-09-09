Health Promotion Department works to educate students on wellness and healthy living

Amid the stresses of college, UTA’s Health Promotion Department reminds students they shouldn’t need to sacrifice their well-being for education.
The department focuses on promoting the overall wellness of the UTA community and provides information on sexual, social, physical and emotional health.
Alexis Washington, Health Promotion assistant director, said their main goal is to make sure that students are aware of their resources at UTA. She said health and academic success are interrelated, so having healthy students is a priority.
“It’s so important to make sure that you’re healthy inside and out to be able to succeed in classes,” she said. “This program brings awareness to health topics that, to some people, it may seem taboo to talk about in their family.”
The department held a DIY Thriving event Thursday at the University Center, inviting students to learn more about available services while crafting their own “thriving kit” of wellness items, snacks and succulents.
They also offer volunteer opportunities where students can sign up to participate in health promotion programs and events.
“We’ve seen a couple of the same students come by, and hopefully by building those connections they may want to join our team,” Washington said.
The Health Promotion Department also provides Peer Health Educators, who are students trained to promote healthy lifestyles to their peers and create awareness around tobacco cessation, substance use, nutrition, sexual health and general wellness according to the Health Services website.
“There’s research that shows that peer-to-peer education is actually more powerful,” Washington said. “Peers want to hear from their peers, rather than instructors that can’t really relate to them, people that are older than them.”
Biology freshman Phu Tieu said he heard about the program during his orientation, and he thinks these services foster a more healthy way of thinking.
“It’s one thing to hire staff, but it’s another thing to hire staff who are students who would understand the current struggles one might have as a student,” he said.
It’s more comfortable talking to a peer than a random stranger, said Subham Kumar, computer science graduate student.
Some students aren’t equipped for the responsibilities of college, Tieu said. He said he thinks health services encourage them to reach out for help instead of internalizing problems.
Students can also book customizable presentations that cover topics including alcohol poisoning, alcohol use, impaired driving, illegal drugs, anxiety, mental health, stress, healthy communication and many others.
“It's basically making everything easier,” Kumar said. “By providing the services so students don't have to go away from the campus if they are facing some health issue and trouble.”
