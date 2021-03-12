This is a crime wrap up from March 4 to March 11.
Public intoxication
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious person March 4 on the 300 block of West First Street and made contact with a male student who was intoxicated.
The student was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Public intoxication is a class C misdemeanor, according to Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
Displaying a fictitious license plate
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation March 5 on the 200 block of South Cooper Street and discovered that the driver was displaying a fictitious license plate, McCord said. The driver, an unaffiliated male, was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail.
Displaying a fictitious license plate is a class B misdemeanor, according to Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Harassment
A female student reported receiving harassing text messages March 8 on the 400 block of Summit Avenue, McCord said.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Harassment is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.
Resisting arrest/search/transport
Officers were dispatched to investigate suspicious circumstances March 9 on the 500 block of South Cooper Street when they made contact with an unaffiliated male who had an outstanding warrant. The male resisted arrest but was ultimately transported to the Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
Resisting arrest is a class A misdemeanor. Violators may receive a fine not exceeding $4,000, jail time not exceeding a year or both.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of his bike March 10 on the 800 block of West Bering Drive with the estimated value of $200, McCord said.
This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft is a class B misdemeanor if the value of the property stolen is between $100 and $750. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail term not to exceed 180 days or both.
Driving while intoxicated- Second offense
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation March 11 on the 400 block of North Cooper Street and found that the driver was intoxicated. The driver, an unaffiliated male, was transported to the Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
A second offense of driving while intoxicated is a class A misdemeanor, with a minimum term of confinement of 30 days.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.