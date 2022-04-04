Harassment, theft and disorderly conduct in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from March 22 to 28.
Criminal trespass
On March 28, officers located a male in West Hall after hours, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. He had a criminal trespass warning for campus and was arrested.
The male was transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
On March 22, officers located a male in the Fine Arts Building after hours, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Criminal trespass is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Criminal mischief
On March 27, a student reported damages to a poster on a wall in the Fine Arts Building, McCord said.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Disorderly conduct - fighting in public
On March 27, officers responded to a fight between two males at the Campus Recreation Fields Complex. One fled the scene and the other was issued a citation and released, McCord said.
Disorderly conduct is a class C misdemeanor.
Failure to identify as a fugitive
On March 27, officers made contact with a suspicious male at the Engineering Research Building. He had multiple warrants for his arrest, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Failure to identify as a fugitive is a class B misdemeanor.
Harassment
On March 26, a student reported receiving harassing messages, McCord said.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor.
Theft
On March 26, a student reported the theft of her personal hygiene products in Vandergriff Hall, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor.
On March 23, a student reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at $2,500 and up to $30,000 is a state jail felony, punished by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a possible fine not exceeding $10,000.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
On March 24, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the University Center, McCord said. The individual was a student with multiple warrants for his arrest and in possession of marijuana.
The student was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
Offensive physical contact
On March 23, a student reported being touched on the waist by an unknown person, McCord said.
On March 22, a student reported being assaulted by another student during an argument, McCord said.
Both of these crimes are active.
Offensive physical contact is a class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
