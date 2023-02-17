Harassment, theft and criminal trespass in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15.
Harassment
On Feb. 14, a female student reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
If the offender has previously been convicted or commits the crime with intent to harm a minor, it is considered a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Theft
On Feb. 14, a female student reported the theft of a pair of AirPod Pros that were left unattended, McCord said.
In another case on Feb. 14, a female student reported the theft of a package.
On Feb. 10, a male staff member reported the theft of a bag of chips and a drink. The staff member did not want to assist in prosecution. The unaffiliated female who committed the theft was issued a criminal trespass warning for campus.
Theft of property worth $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Theft of mail from fewer than 10 addresses is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Theft of property worth less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The Feb. 14 cases are still active.
Criminal Trespass
On Feb. 11, officers encountered an unaffiliated female on campus who had a current criminal trespass warning for campus property, McCord said. Officers arrested and transported her to Arlington Police Department jail.
If the offender has been previously convicted, the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
