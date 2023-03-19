Harassment, theft, and credit card abuse reported in this week’s crime log.

This is a crime wrap-up from March 4 to March 7.
Credit card abuse
On March 6, a female staff member reported three unauthorized transactions on her university procurement card, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. There was no pecuniary loss to the university.
On March 7, a male faculty member reported three unauthorized transactions on his university procurement card.
Credit card abuse is a state jail felony and punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days, no more than two years and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
If the offense was committed against an elderly individual, the crime is a third-degree felony and punishable by imprisonment of no less than two years, no more than 10 and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Harassment
On March 7, a female staff member reported receiving harassing communications from her ex-boyfriend, McCord said.
Harassment is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Theft
On March 4, an unaffiliated male was found to have stolen a bicycle. He was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department’s jail.
On March 6, a female student reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle.
Theft of property worth $750 or more but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Theft of property worth $100 or more but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Criminal mischief
On March 4, a male student reported that two unidentified males vandalized a restroom, McCord said.
Criminal mischief with $100 or more but less than $750 in pecuniary loss is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.