Harassment, possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated in this week's crime log

This is a crime log wrapup from Sept. 9 to 15.
Possession of marijuana
On Sept. 14, an officer stopped a female driver for a traffic violation at 500 Summit Ave. The unaffiliated female possessed marijuana and had two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is classified as a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Theft of property
On Sept. 13, a female UTA staff member reported that her AirPods were stolen at 701 S. West St. after she left them unattended.
A UTA public safety officer also observed an unaffliated male steal a wheel off a bike that was secured on a bike rack, McCord said. The offense is under investigation to determine the owner of the bike.
Theft of property is classified as a class B misdemeanor if the value of the property stolen is $100 or more but less than $750.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is classified as a class C misdemeanor.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
On Sept. 12, a female student reported damage to her vehicle that was parked on 101 W. Mitchell St, McCord said.
Violations of the duty occur when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and fails to find the owner or leave a note with identifying information.
If the damage caused to vehicles involved is less than $200, the violation is classified as a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Driving while intoxicated
On Sept. 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on 1500 College St. The driver was an intoxicated unaffiliated male.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
Driving while intoxicated is classified as a class B misdemeanor with a minimum of 72 hours in confinement if the driver is found with an open alcohol container in their immediate possession and with an alcohol concentration level less than 0.15.
Harassment
On Sept. 9, a male student reported receiving harassing text messages from an unknown individual.
Harassment is classified as a class B misdemeanor.
