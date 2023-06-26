Harassment, criminal trespass, impersonating a public official in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from June 9 to June 15.
Harassment
On June 9, a male student reported harassment by a family member, who was asked to leave campus, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. Harassment is classified as a class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both. It can become a class A misdemeanor if the person has previously been convicted, punishable with a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Criminal trespass
On June 10, an unaffiliated female who had previously received a criminal trespass warning was arrested and taken to the Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
If an offender has been previously convicted of criminal trespass, the offense is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Impersonating public servant
On June 13, a male student reported losing approximately $1,900 to a scam, McCord said. The scammer posed as a government official and threatened the student with deportation.
Impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine not exceeding $10,000, a jail sentence between two and 10 years or both.
Theft of property worth more than $750 but less than $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
Unauthorized use of vehicle
On June 15, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle identified as stolen, McCord said. The driver, an unaffiliated male, was released pending further investigation.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony, punishable by imprisonment no less than 180 days, no more than two years and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
