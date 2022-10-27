Halloween tips: staying safe on a spooky night

Halloween is fun for people of all ages. No matter where or how you’re celebrating, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said he recommends staying aware of your surroundings when taking part in Halloween festivities.
By staying aware of potential issues, you can help reduce the likelihood of being injured or other consequences, McCord said. Traveling in groups at night is always a good idea.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage — 68% — of fatalities in drunken driving crashes on Halloween night in 2020. During Halloween night in the years 2016 to 2020, there were 129 people killed in drunken driving crashes.
Ride share services enhance the safety of those who legally consume alcohol, McCord said. Alcohol violations, criminal mischief and disturbances are common reported cases on Halloween.
“Whenever utilizing crosswalks during the day or night, make sure to look both ways and make eye contact with vehicles coming to a stop at the crosswalk to confirm they see you,” McCord said.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, pedestrian fatalities are much higher on Halloween, especially among children.
McCord said he recommends that those staying home to pass out candy have an exterior light on to increase awareness of what is outside.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, some pets are comfortable during Halloween, but oftentimes the holiday can stress out pets. People should avoid leaving candy like chocolate out, be cautious with pet costumes and protect their pets from outdoor dangers. If taking pets out in public, they should be kept on a leash, McCord said.
Hosts of Halloween events and parties should understand that they could be responsible for the actions of those attending their event, McCord said. Hosts should watch out for partygoers and take steps to ensure everyone gets home safe.
“We recommend setting boundaries that prioritize safety, including [not driving] while impaired,” McCord said. “Watch out for your fellow Mavericks, and stay safe.”
@itslandoyo
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.