Halloween Casino Night provided a substance-free Halloween party alternative for students Thursday in the Bluebonnet Ballroom and Rosebud Theater in the University Center.
The night kicked off with a live DJ, alcohol and substance abuse awareness activities, a mock bar serving “mock-tails”, a costume contest and a prize raffle.
The Bluebonnet Ballroom was full of decorations and smelled of popcorn and chocolate.
The tables were draped with clothes covered in colorful orange, green and purple Halloween figures.
On the wall and the floor, there were illuminated projections of various spooky creatures, like bats and ghosts. Along each wall, there were inflatable pumpkins and ghosts.
The ballroom’s chaotic atmosphere was a stark contrast to the Rosebud Theater where students sat patiently waiting for their bingo numbers to be called. Three smaller groups of students huddled together stamping their bingo sheets with ink. They laughed together as they joked about who would win.
Exercise science sophomore Yaed Osorio went with his friends and said he was having fun at the event, wearing his inflatable dinosaur suit from his closet he said he needed an excuse to wear.
“I thought it was really interesting,” Osorio said. “I really wanted to come to a casino night and I just wanted to see all [the] games they have and have fun with my friends.”
Casino games featured at the event included poker, blackjack, slot machines, UNO, arrow, money boxes and bingo. Similar to a casino, students crowded around the tables to play and sit after filling up on popcorn.
Attendees were each given a bag with 20 chips and two raffle tickets that were used to play games and win prizes.
The raffle included prizes such as a 65-inch screen tv, a Polaroid camera with a film bundle and tickets to local events like the Dallas Arboretum.
Xitalaic Valles, EXCEL Campus Activities programming director, said the event was a fun and safe option for celebrating Halloween on campus.
“This is a great event to have fun [and] have a safe Halloween experience, but also, it’s a way to get to know everybody on campus,'' Persjah Carter, EXCEL Campus Activities director said. “Show off your gorgeous costumes if you have [them], play some games and win some prizes.”
DJ Swerve played modern hits and spooky mashups from when the poker tables were being set up until the end of the event.
The costume contest featured a lineup of judges including the EXCEL leaders and programming directors. They judged the line of contestants, some of which crafted their costumes by hand.
Colton Monteath, education and history senior, came with his husband and won the costume contest’s grand prize for his elaborate self-made alien superstar costume.
“I feel great because I never win anything,” he said.
