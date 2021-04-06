Gun control remains a heated and divisive issue for UTA community

Recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, have renewed the national gun control conversation, and the UTA community has mixed feelings about potential legislation.
In the Atlanta area, a 21-year-old man traveled to three spas, opening fire and killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women. In Boulder, a man opened fire into a grocery store, killing 10 people.
The mass shooting in Boulder was the 102nd mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that provides free public access to data about gun-related violence. Mass shootings this year follow a spike in violence that occurred during the pandemic. The U.S. reached 100 mass shootings on March 21, compared to May 5 last year.
President Joe Biden has called on Congress for tightened gun control laws following the Colorado shooting.
Aerospace engineering sophomore Scott Booth thinks both sides of the gun control debate are wrong for different reasons.
Advocates for gun control tend to lack knowledge about guns, he said.
For example, the AR-15 is commonly described as powerful but is actually fairly low-caliber for a rifle, and several guns look more benign but have the same capability as that weapon. Banning AR-15s wouldn’t accomplish much, he said.
Booth supports some regulations, like raising the age for all firearm purchases to 21. He also wants to see criminal and civil liability for people whose unsecure weapons are used in a crime, unless they reported their weapon as stolen. This would help especially with school shootings, he said.
Complete gun buy-backs and banning semi-automatic rifles would not be effective political moves, he said.
If semi-automatic rifles were banned, Booth fears there would be a higher proliferation of black market fully-automatic rifles because those are much easier to manufacture.
“I don’t support really banning any weapons,” he said.
Mandatory background checks and waiting periods wouldn’t address the main contributors to the problem of violence but are still good ideas, he said.
He doesn’t like open carry policies but approves of the university permitting concealed carry on campus. The issue with open carry is intimidation and misuse, he said.
Seungmug Lee, criminology and criminal justice associate professor, has a research interest in mass shootings, which he said are one of the three types of multiple homicides, along with serial killing and killing sprees.
The definition of mass shootings differs in different places; some definitions acknowledge only the number of people who die as a result of the shooting, while others acknowledge those who were injured as well, he said.
“The definition of ‘mass,’ that’s very critical,” Lee said.
Risk factors that can lead to someone turning to violence include bullying, poor academic performance, family issues, financial struggles and mental issues, Lee said. These factors make it hard for children to adjust, and they marginalize students, sometimes causing them to withdraw.
When these children feel alone, the internet becomes their best friend, he said. The accessibility of all types of information on the internet as well as gun availability both contribute to the commonality of shootings in the U.S., he said.
Angelina Rivera, management and marketing junior, thinks concealed carry shouldn’t be allowed on universities, as it is in Texas. On a campus with so many international students, concealed carry could make them uncomfortable because of racial injustice and because gun violence often targets minorities, she said.
Rivera wants to see more enforced regulation of the process of legally obtaining a gun. She says it’s ridiculous that in Texas, the legal age to buy a rifle is 18, but the age to buy a handgun is 21.
“Gun violence creates the need for gun control,” Rivera said.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, almost 20,000 people were killed by guns in 2020, with another 25,000 who died by suicide with a gun. There were 611 mass shootings in 2020, a stark rise from 417 in 2019. The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are shot, either injured or killed, excluding the shooter.
Crime is instrumental, Lee said. By targeting certain minority groups, such as Asian Americans, the perpetrator is saying something about their beliefs.
“Mass shootings can be instrumental,” he said. “It is a symbol to express your belief or some of your worldview or value systems.”
Lee said he fears the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will lead to an increase in the amount of mass shootings as people return to public settings.
A ban on assault weapons and accessible mental health services would help with gun violence prevention, Lee said.
Booth disagrees. The focus on the mental health of the perpetrator when a mass shooting occurs is misplaced, he said. Rather than a mental health issue, mass shootings are a cultural institution resulting from the romanticization of violence in media and historical notoriety, he said.
“Too much responsibility is placed on following the letter of the law and not enough on being just a responsible gun owner in general,” Booth said.
The idea of law-abiding gun ownership misses the point of the Second Amendment because the amendment is designed to protect from tyrannical government, he said.
“I don’t like the idea of the government having a monopoly on violence and them being the only ones with firearms,” Booth said. “I consider that dangerous.”
When Rivera thinks of gun control, she said she thinks of the immediate effects of a shooting because that’s when the conversation tends to happen.
People who have felt passionate about the gun violence conversation get tired of seeing no results. This kills the conversation, and Rivera said she’s sad to see how much tragedy people have to face before ever seeing results.
“Shortly after those [tragedies], we tend to forget it,” Lee said. “Especially the lawmakers.”
Americans must start paying more attention to extreme acts of violence, he said.
@maricature
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.