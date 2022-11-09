Greg Abbott elected Texas governor for the third time, defeating Beto O’Rourke

In an election filled with record fundraising and competitive campaigning against the backdrop of national issues, Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term as Texas governor over Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in the general election Tuesday.
Before 10 p.m., the Associated Press called the election for Abbott, who faced one of the toughest challenges yet in O’Rourke, who repeatedly outraised him at certain points in their campaign. However, Abbott led in polls after polls throughout the entire race. The last Democrat to win a gubernatorial race in Texas was Ann Richards in 1990.
In his victory speech from McAllen, Abbott showed appreciation for voters who had trusted him. He promised that together with his supporters, they “will keep Texas the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world.”
“All of you inspired me, and all of you propelled me to what has now become a resounding victory for my re-election,” he said. “So now it’s time to go to work for all those people as well as for all Texans.”
From his hometown of El Paso, O’Rourke took the stage to give his concession speech, noting that “this may be one of the last times” he gets to talk to his supporters.
“We just want a state where people are free enough and healthy enough to be able to pursue their potential and rise to fulfill their true promises,” he said. “A state where we’re not defined or divided based on our differences but find the common interests for the common good right here on the common ground before. Well, that still is the Texas that I want to live in.”
The highly-contested gubernatorial election was one of the most anticipated races prior to Election Day. In March, both candidates held comfortable leads in the Texas primary elections to become the final candidates to face off for the governor’s seat. Abbott received more than 60% of the votes over former Texas Sen. Don Huffines and former Florida congressman Allen West. O’Rourke secured over 90% of the votes.
It was an expensive race between two candidates. Since July 1, 2021, the political rivals spent more than $200 million from their war chest, according to The Dallas Morning News. While O’Rourke was outraising — and outspending — the incumbent in two funding periods close to the election, the campaign’s final days saw Abbott top his opponent in the money chase.
In 2014, Abbott spent upward of $85 million — the same amount as state Sen. Wendy Davis, his then-opponent — to win the first open race for governor in a quarter century, according to The Texas Tribune.
Before becoming the 48th governor of Texas, Abbott was the longest-serving Attorney General of the state. Born in Wichita Falls and raised in Duncanville, he earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School then served on the Texas Supreme Court and as a state district judge in Harris County.
In 2014, he became the first Texas governor to serve in a wheelchair while in office, defeating Davis by over 20%. Four years later, he defeated former Dallas sheriff Lupe Valdez by more than 13 points.
During the campaign, Abbott ran on growing the economy by promising to cut taxes and by continuing to add to Texas’ workforce. He’s a supporter of the Second Amendment and of tightening border security law. In 2021, Abbott signed House Bill 1280, also known as a “trigger law,” into law, automatically banning abortions unless the mother faces death or “a substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”
The bill went into effect this year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending almost 50 years of federal protection for the right to an abortion.
With strong conservative support and a significant national profile, Abbott constantly led O’Rourke in polls ahead of the Nov. 8 election and has been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential contender for the Republican Party. However, his moves were objected by civil liberties groups, legal experts and even conservative groups, such as Texas Freedom Caucus, for overstepping his power.
O’Rourke ran on platforms such as legalizing marijuana and giving people the rights to make their own decisions regarding their body. While he believes in the Second Amendment, O’Rourke proposes repealing permitless carry and believes that no civilian should own an AR-15 or AK-47.
In Congress, O’Rourke championed bipartisanship and was praised by members of both parties for being willing to compromise to accomplish things, according to The Texas Tribune. At recent campaign stops, he said he still believes in finding common ground on major policy issues, from education to health care.
