Greener grad photos: How to be more environmentally friendly when taking graduation photos

As students prepare for graduation, many plan to take photos to honor the occasion, but there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure the celebration doesn’t leave a mark on the environment.
Students can be mindful of the environmental footprint their graduation photos leave by coming up with creative alternatives for regularly used items like confetti or balloons, such as popping champagne bottles.
Sustainability coordinator Bhargavi Jeyarajah said the number one thing she has seen people do during their graduation photos is throw confetti, which isn’t sustainable.
“Confetti is small metal pieces, and that's really not something that's safe for the environment. It’s not really safe for anyone,” Jeyarajah said.
Students who still wish to use confetti in their graduation photos could use alternatives like leaves, biodegradable glitter or flowers, depending on the season, she said.
People can also make their own confetti by taking a hole puncher and punching holes into leaves or flowers, Jeyarajah said.
Balloons are often used as well and, like confetti, have negative impacts on the environment, be it through being released and floating into power lines or becoming trash after deflating, she said.
Balloons typically end up in waterways, Jeyarajah said. There, they become harmful for nearby life such as ducks and birds.
Jeyarajah recommends keeping balloons instead of releasing them, or skipping them entirely by opening a bottle of champagne to celebrate instead.
“Think more about how to make your graduation pictures more sustainable and how to make it kind of a group activity,” she said. “That's a really big part of sustainability too – to form community. And I think it's just a great opportunity to hang out with your friends.”
