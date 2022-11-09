Greek life’s community center to open in fall 2023

In collaboration with Fraternity and Sorority Life students and alumni, UTA’s Facilities Management is planning the construction of the Community Center at the entrance of Greek Row Drive and North Davis Drive.
The Fraternity and Sorority Life Community Center will allow student groups to find themselves more identifiable and can form a community, said Yvonne Dominguez, coordinator of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
The goal is to develop more events for students to bond with one another and to build more presence and security on campus, so they can find the center as a second home, Dominguez said.
The million-dollar project’s construction will commence either this winter or early spring 2023 and is scheduled to open to students by next fall, said Troy Yoder, director of institutional construction. The project will combine renovation and new construction on an existing house, but it’s too early to say the project’s physical size.
Yoder said the center will include study spaces, activity spaces, a small kitchen and a large meeting room that can be divided into two smaller spaces for formal functions and large gatherings. There will also be staff rooms present.
The intent is to comfortably accommodate up to 100 people at a time, depending on what events there are to attend, he said. The space will serve anyone involved with Greek life on campus, whether students or alumni.
The project is being conducted in collaboration with a committee of both current students and alumni, who interact with the development and give feedback.
“The intention is really for our students to come in and visualize what this space can look like for them,” Dominguez said.
One of the committee’s requests was to have meeting spaces to plan and host events, be it with their alumni or for social functions.
Yoder said the architecture of the building will be different from the campus’s academic buildings, reflecting a residential aesthetic with wood framing rather than an institutional one with concrete and steel.
“It’s really got more of a unique design aesthetic to kind of complement the Greek houses that are in the neighborhood, right on adjacent properties,” he said. “We’re trying to kind of highlight that aspect of campus.”
UTA has 25 Greek organizations under four councils: College Panhellenic, Interfraternity, Multicultural Greek and National Pan-Hellenic.
Dominguez said the College Panhellenic council houses sororities, which are organizations for women only. Interfraternities hold organizations for men, and Multicultural Greek and National Pan-Hellenic include culture and identity-based organizations.
Currently, there are only six houses in use at UTA, four
belonging to the College Panhellenic councils and two to the Interfraternity councils.
Jordan Nash, electrical engineering senior and president of Beta Theta Pi, said he’s excited for a space on campus where the Greeks can hang out, plan and host meetings and other chapter events.
“One of the biggest benefits of being in Greek life is connections. It’s being able to talk to people from all different walks of life,” Nash said. “The community center would help with that by introducing people from the Interfraternity Council to the Panhellenic Council to the National Pan-Hellenic Council as well as Multicultural Greek Council.”
Erika Torres, criminal justice graduate student and member of Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority Inc., said it’s important to have a space like this as they don’t have a house on campus.
One reason for staying houseless is to keep costs low. Torres said as college students, many are already on a tight budget and adding another cost creates unnecessary financial pressures.
“Our sorority has a lot of commuter students, and I feel like it would be nice for them when they join, they can also be like, ‘Hey, not only do I have sisters on campus, but I have somewhere I can go on campus,’” Torres said.
Nash said having no house on campus and the procedures to reserve rooms on campus are complicated and time-consuming. Their fraternity has had to reschedule or cancel meetings and even shift meetings to be virtual at the last minute.
Organizations that don’t have housing on campus will be able to create a space for themselves through the center and build a presence, Dominguez said.
@ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.