As the holidays approach, the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to buy, shop and stay local.
While Congress decides if and when a second wave of economic relief will materialize, Michael Jacobson, chamber president and CEO, said citizens can help the local economy by shopping in Arlington for the holidays.
“Small business is the bedrock of our economy, and it’s up to us to keep the opportunity to keep the doors open,” Jacobson said.
In support of this, the chamber began a holiday campaign to inform consumers of what is offered in Arlington and encourage shopping small and eating local.
The campaign will feature lists covering topics such as local specials and offers, dining and takeout options, holiday gift guides and more, said Britton Merritt, chamber senior director of Marketing and Communications. Consumers can access these lists throughthe chamber’s website.
She said the campaign is joined by other organizations such as the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation, and several major shopping centers in the city pushing for consumers to shop local.
The idea was an extension of Small Business Saturday, a shopping holiday sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Merritt said.
“Now it’s more important than ever to do that, more than just on Saturday after Thanksgiving,” she said. “We need to do this the entire holiday season.”
Jacobson said travel, restaurant and bar industries have been the most impacted by COVID-19.
The majority of small businesses have survived through a combination of innovation and assistance from federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and grants from Tarrant County, Jacobson said.
Clint Stephens, owner of Precision Press Printing and Graphics Design, received assistance from a PPP loan and a grant from Tarrant County.
“I don’t think we would be here — at least not in the same capacity — without them,” Stephens said.
His business decreased at the start of the pandemic, but things are beginning to stabilize as the year comes to a close.
Jacobson said stability may be at risk if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. To combat this, he recommends that holiday shoppers follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
Wearing a mask does not need to be a political statement, but an act of compassion, he said.
“We’ll do the right things because we care about others,” Jacobson said. “It’s just really about caring, compassion, kindness and if that doesn’t motivate you, it’s about jobs and salary and economic growth.”
