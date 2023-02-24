Graffiti, theft in this week's crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21.
Theft
On Feb. 21, a female student reported the attempted theft of her vehicle, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
In a separate case Feb. 21, a female staff member reported the theft of a poster.
On Feb. 17, a male student reported the burglary of his vehicle.
Theft of property worth $2,500 to $30,000 is a state jail felony punishable by jail time no less than 180 days and no more than 2 years. Perpetrators may receive a fine up to $10,000 in addition to confinement.
Theft of property worth less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The first and last cases are still active.
Display of fictitious license plate
On Feb. 21, an officer investigated a fictitious license plate, McCord said.
Display of a fictitious license plate is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
If it is shown at the trial of the offense that the owner knowingly altered or made illegible the letters, numbers, and other identification marks the offense is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Graffiti
On Feb. 20, an officer located graffiti on a wall of the Engineering Research Building, McCord said.
The pecuniary loss was $750 to $30,000, according to the crime log.
If the pecuniary loss is $750 to $2,500 the offense is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
If the pecuniary loss is $2,500 to $30,000 the offense is a state jail felony punishable by jail time no less than 180 days and no more than 2 years. Offenders may also receive a fine up to $10,000.
The case is still active.
Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle
On Feb. 19, a female student reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked, McCord said.
If the damage to all vehicles is less than $200, the offense is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.
If the damage exceeds $200, the offense is a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
The case is still active.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.