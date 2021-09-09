crime
A wrapup of this week’s crimes from Saturday to Tuesday.

Criminal Trespass of a Habitation

Saturday afternoon, a female student reported a stranger entering her apartment through an unlocked door.

Criminal trespass of a habitation is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence up to one year or both.

Graffiti

Sunday morning, a male student reported a wall outside of his apartment had been spray-painted. This case is under investigation.

Graffiti damage estimated less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Graffiti damage estimated more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.

Sexual Assault

A female student reported being sexually assaulted Monday night.

This case is under investigation.

According to Texas Penal Code, sexual assault is a second degree felony. A second degree felony is punishable by a jail term between two and 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Incidents of Possession of Marijuana

Tuesday night, a UTA staff member reported seeing two individuals in possession of marijuana. Officers confronted a male unaffiliated with the school and a female student, found them to be in possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and arrested them.

According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.

