A wrapup of this week’s crimes from Saturday to Tuesday.
Criminal Trespass of a Habitation
Saturday afternoon, a female student reported a stranger entering her apartment through an unlocked door.
Criminal trespass of a habitation is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence up to one year or both.
Graffiti
Sunday morning, a male student reported a wall outside of his apartment had been spray-painted. This case is under investigation.
Graffiti damage estimated less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Graffiti damage estimated more than $100 but less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Sexual Assault
A female student reported being sexually assaulted Monday night.
This case is under investigation.
According to Texas Penal Code, sexual assault is a second degree felony. A second degree felony is punishable by a jail term between two and 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Incidents of Possession of Marijuana
Tuesday night, a UTA staff member reported seeing two individuals in possession of marijuana. Officers confronted a male unaffiliated with the school and a female student, found them to be in possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and arrested them.
According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.