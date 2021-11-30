Graduation 101: Fall 2021 commencement ceremonies offered virtually and in-person at Globe Life Field

The upcoming fall 2021 commencement ceremonies will be held at Globe Life Field this December, marking the second semester of in-person graduation celebrations since the start of the pandemic.
Commencement ceremonies came back in person last spring and were also held at Globe Life Field. Like the spring, this fall’s commencement ceremonies will offer in-person and virtual options to graduates and their families.
Dana Jennings, director of internal communications, said UTA chose to have the spring ceremonies at Globe Life Field rather than College Park Center because of the logistical convenience of the bigger stadium.
Commencement ceremonies will be held from Dec. 16-18, Jennings said. The virtual commencement will be held Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. A ceremony for several different colleges is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., followed by the commencement for the College of Nursing and Health Innovation at 6 p.m. On Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., the College of Business, College of Liberal Arts and the School of Social Work will have their ceremony.
Journalism senior Alexis Williams said she appreciates students were given the option of a virtual commencement.
"I think that’s a good option for anybody who might not feel safe because we really don’t know what next spring is going to look like with the new variant," she said.
Jennings said there will be about 1,300 graduate seats on the floor with an anticipated 1,150 students in each ceremony. Those are preliminary numbers, and the deadline for graduates to lock in their plans is Dec. 1, she said.
Commencement ceremonies follow a pattern, Jennings said. Interim President Teik Lim and Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, will speak. Each ceremony will have their own commencement speaker, typically an alumni or community leader. Graduates will then be invited up to cross the stage and receive their diplomas. At the end, Lim will officially confer their degrees, and graduates can partake in three UTA commencement traditions: moving their tassels over, turning their rings and tossing their caps.
Graduates can reserve guest tickets and indicate which ceremony they’ll attend through MarchingOrder. While there’s not a cap on the number of tickets one can reserve, a cap may be put into place after the Dec. 1 deadline, and graduates would need to go through their colleges to request additional tickets, Jennings said.
Graduates do not need a ticket for entry, she said. They will receive a unique QR code called a GradPass that allows them access into the stadium. The GradPass will be scanned when each graduate crosses the stage so their information appears on screen when they get their diploma.
Graduates are encouraged to decorate their caps, she said. They can submit their designs into a social media contest, which ends Dec. 20. Each cap will be posted to Facebook to be voted on.
Williams said she's going to decorate her cap when she graduates next spring but isn't sure what her theme will be yet.
"I'm kind of taking inspiration from some of the people who are graduating this semester, so we'll see," she said.
Jennings said virtual commencement ceremonies will be similar to their in-person counterparts. Attendees will still experience speakers, the presentation of the colors and singing of the alma mater.
“We have a vendor system that allows every graduate and their family, wherever they're watching from, to find their name and to hear it called out as it would be if you were at the in-person ceremony, so you get to hear your name said among your fellow newest Maverick alumni,” she said.
Virtual commencement and livestreams of the in-person ceremonies will stream directly from uta.edu/commencement. Recordings of the ceremonies will be posted online.
Williams said she's glad in-person commencements are back, and she thinks as long as COVID-19 protocols are followed, things will be OK.
"I know that's like a really pivotal moment for a lot of people, is being able to walk the stage, like physically being there, walking the stage," she said.
