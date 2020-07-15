Governor’s Public Safety Office to provide $41 million in federal funds to aid COVID-19 response

The Governor’s Public Safety Office will provide $41 million in federal funds to assist cities and counties throughout the COVID-19 response, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
The funds come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act, according to an Office of the Texas Governor press release. The program provides financial assistance to cities and counties to address the public safety challenges posed by COVID-19.
“I thank our federal partners for their support and ongoing collaboration as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas,” Abbott said.
The first round of awards, totaling $7 million, will be distributed this week.
The funding is critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the virus’ spread in communities, Abbott said.
Local units of government will use the funds for first responder overtime and hazard pay, equipment and supplies supporting teleworking technologies, according to the release. Funding will also go to social distancing and personal protective gear, as well as county jail costs associated with the medical needs of inmates awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The Public Safety Office administers these funds and is moving quickly to release awards, according to the release.
A list of jurisdictions that have received an award can be found here and will be updated as awards are released. In Tarrant County, the town of Flower Mound received $21,100 and the city of Hurst received $13,318.23.
Local units of government that are interested in learning more about this program can contact the Public Safety Office via egrants@gov.texas.gov or at 512-463-1919.
