Gov. Greg Abbott spearheads proposal to freeze property tax revenue for Texas cities that defund police

Gov. Greg Abbott and state leaders proposed on Tuesday new legislation that states any Texas city that defunds police budgets will have its property tax revenue frozen at its current level.
"They will never be able to increase property tax revenue again," Abbott said.
The proposal comes days after the Austin City Council cut one-third of its police department’s budget to reinvest money into social services. Abbott said he hopes the Texas Legislature discusses the issue during next year’s session.
Since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Black Lives Matter protests about defunding the police and police brutality have been ongoing.
The defund the police movement calls for the reevaluation of how the public spends tax dollars and raises the question of whether the police’s use of deadly force is a good investment.
Defunding the police puts residents in danger and invites lawlessness into communities, Abbott said during a press conference in Fort Worth.
During the conference, Abbott along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and several Republican North Texas lawmakers condemned Austin officials.
“When crime is on the rise the last thing we should do is defund law enforcement,” Abbott said. “Yet, that is exactly what the city of Austin did.”
Bonnen said cutting police budgets is “not OK,” and “not acceptable,” as law enforcement is not a tool for political agendas.
Abbott praised Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price for her support of the city's law enforcement.
Price said the city of Fort Worth supports the enhanced funding for public safety and training but understands the concerns of the community. She said Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus is working to build community relationships, but the city will not defund its police department.
