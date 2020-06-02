Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on vandalism, violence amid George Floyd protests at press conference

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke out against vandalism and violence at a Dallas press conference Tuesday.
In his opening remarks, Abbott said George Floyd’s death has touched every corner of the country and acknowledged that people are rightfully angry.
Floyd died at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white man and former Minneapolis police officer, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe on May 25.
Protests across the country and around the world have taken place demanding justice for Floyd and others victimized by police brutality. Demonstrations have taken place in Texas cities such as Dallas, Arlington, Houston, Fort Worth and Austin.
Abbott said a beautiful aspect of America is the right to protest injustices. While the protests have been peaceful, violence and vandalism have also taken place.
“Those acts of violence and vandalism are overshadowing the death of George Floyd rather than shining a light on the injustice that occurred,” Abbott said.
In response to state protests, Abbott activated the Texas National Guard, which he said has not been requested to be sent to Washington, D.C. He also said he will not request U.S. military aid.
“Texas National Guard are here for Texans and that is exactly what they will be used for,” Abbott said.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Floyd’s death was tragic and inexcusable, reopening a painful wound that runs deep in the city, state and country.
Johnson, who was raised in Dallas, said he grew up surrounded by inequities in historically underserved communities.
Protesters’ calls for justice should be heard, discussed and respected, Johnson said.
Dallas City Council will hold a special meeting over the phone Friday to discuss this week’s events and what the city can improve, he said.
Abbott said Texas is working with local law enforcement to maintain safety and order to allow for peaceful protests while ending the violence and vandalism.
He said the violence and looters are coming from people who don’t live in Texas. The state is working with four Texas-based U.S. attorneys to ensure these people face federal prosecution.
Col. Steve McCraw, Director of Texas Department of Public Safety, said people protesting have a constitutional right to peacefully protest. He noted that those who engage in crime are using the protests to loot and exploit others.
Special agents have identified looters both statewide and out-of-state. A list of these people has been made, but it is not public, McCraw said.
