Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate bills 17 and 18

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 17, restricting diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and SB 18, codifying faculty tenure.
SB 17 will ban DEI campus offices and bar universities from hiring based on race, sex, color or ethnicity. Early in the session, legislators expressed concerns to Abbott that DEI might “encourage discrimination in the workplace,” fueling the legislation. Shortly after, a directive from the governor forced public universities, including UTA, to pause DEI initiatives, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The law doesn’t affect class instruction, campus guest speakers or student organizations.
SB 18 initially sought to ban tenure at universities, but debates and revisions led to the bill adjusting procedures and requiring universities to enforce them.
The bill defines tenure as a procedure entitling certain faculty to job security, only dismissable by the institution for “good cause” outlined by the legislature, such as unprofessional conduct or engaging in conduct involving “moral turpitude.”
An institution’s governing board will now be required to specify how they grant tenure, how they evaluate tenured faculty and why a tenured faculty member could be fired. At UTA, faculty members must complete years of evaluations and statements about their teaching philosophies before receiving tenure.
Students on campus rallied against SB 17 throughout the spring semester, calling for UTA to protect DEI. On June 1, university leadership sent an email to staff regarding the legislation, assuring that, while they will review existing practices and comply with any new laws, they will still continue UTA’s commitment to attracting a diverse community and work with campus stakeholders as the new laws are implemented.
The office of Sen. Brandon Creighton, one of the leading authors of the bills, issued a press release following the signing, calling SB 17 the “most significant ban on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in higher education in the nation.”
“Now that these bills are law, institutes of higher education are better equipped to prepare the next generation of leaders, and keep Texas the economic engine of the nation,” the press release read.
Alongside the bills, the legislature increased public university funding by $1.1 billion, devoting $9.9 billion to higher education. The state also created a $3 billion endowment to promote research capacity at institutions, but only four universities currently meet the criteria.
