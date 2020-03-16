Gov. Greg Abbott says there could be an 'exponential increase' of positive COVID-19 cases in Texas

Texas has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spanning 15 counties, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Monday.
More than 200 Texans have been tested in either public health labs or by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 300 Texans are currently being tested, he said.
As testing continues and expands, Abbott said positive COVID-19 case numbers will grow.
“You’re gonna see an exponential increase in the number of people that test positive,” he said.
Abbott declared a state disaster for all counties in Texas on Friday. At the time, there were 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Over half of the school districts in Texas are closed, and STAAR testing has been waived for this year, he said. Nursing home, hospital and day care visitations have been limited, he said.
Texas has received an allotment of supplies such as surgical masks, respirators and face shields from the Strategic National Stockpile, Abbott said.
The state has waived certain trucking regulations to allow rapid streamlining of goods and supplies to grocery and retail stores across the state, he said.
“We have a problem that is born out of panic, not out of a healthcare situation,” Abbott said.
People panicking and buying goods such as toilet paper and water do not need to be buying in mass quantities at this time, he said.
Abbott also announced the start of drive-thru testing facilities, which started Monday and will become available throughout the state. With drive-thru testing, public health facilities and FEMA PODs, over 10,000 people per week will be able to be tested.
Abbott reminded Texans to practice good hygiene and said now is not the time to panic.
“Working together, I know that we will come to a swift and successful conclusion to our dealing with COVID-19,” Abbott said.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.