Gov. Greg Abbott proposes new legislation to increase penalties for rioters

Gov. Greg Abbott announced several legislative proposals Thursday that would raise the stakes for those participating in riots and criminalize such activities.
Abbott convened with state elected leaders and members of the Dallas Police Association in Dallas to make the announcement.
The legislative proposals include making property destruction, striking a law enforcement officer, the use of lasers, blocking hospital entrances and exits during protests and riots felony offenses with jail time.
It also includes making the use of fireworks a criminal offense with jail time and making aiding and abetting riots with funds or organizational assistance a felony offense with jail time.
An individual charged with any of these offenses would need to remain in jail until their first court appearance, Abbott said.
The Texas Penal Code defines a riot as the gathering of seven or more individuals that results in the damage of property, the injury of a person or obstruction of law enforcement or governmental functions.
Currently, rioting is considered a class B misdemeanor in Texas and is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, jail time for up to 180 days or both.
Abbott’s proposals would require the approval of the Legislature, which will meet in January.
Abbott cited recent protests across the country that have had instances of rioting, including protests in Dallas from the months of May and June.
“Texas will always defend the First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but Texas is not going to tolerate violence, vandalism or rioting,” Abbott said.
This comes during a time of nationwide unrest and protests against police brutality that were ignited by the killing of George Floyd and more recently, the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.
In the last month or so, Abbott has also proposed legislation that would strip any Texas city from its annexation powers and freeze any city's property tax revenue if they were to "defund the police."
