Gov. Greg Abbott gave a statewide address on last week’s winter storm crisis Wednesday, reassuring citizens that the state is working to protect them from spikes in power bills, overhaul the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and provide answers to Texans.
The address came after last week’s severe winter weather placed intense pressure on Texas’ power grid infrastructure, leaving millions of people without electricity. Many have blamed the crisis on ERCOT, the board that governs power generation for over 26 million people in the state.
“The fact is, power generation from all sources buckled under the harsh, freezing winter weather,” Abbott said. “That includes natural gas, coal, nuclear as well as wind and solar. Each of these power sources failed to fully produce because of inadequate safeguards.”
To protect Texans, Abbott said the state would begin investigating electric providers regarding spikes in power bills. Citizens will not lose power due to an inability to pay electric bills until the Texas Legislature has had time to act on the issue, he said.
“It is outrageous for residents to be saddled with skyrocketing power bills,” Abbott said.
Regarding the resignation of five ERCOT board members, which included the chair and vice chair, Abbott said more must be done.
The attorney general’s office launched a formal investigation into ERCOT, and the Texas Legislature will open comprehensive investigations into the board beginning Thursday.
Abbott said he has already begun working with the legislature on reforms that aim to ensure Texans will never run out of power again.
Mandating and funding the winterization of Texas’ power infrastructure has become a priority. The winterization of power resources will help protect the state during future winter weather events, he said.
