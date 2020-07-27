Gov. Greg Abbott extends in-person early voting ahead of Election Day

Gov. Greg Abbott extended early voting by about a week on Monday for the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the proclamation, in-person early voting will start Oct. 13 and will continue through Oct. 30. The original start date for early voting was Oct. 19.

The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots can be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing delivery prior to and on Election Day.

The decision to increase the number of days polling locations were open was made so election officials could implement social distancing and safe hygiene practices, according to the proclamation.

“The state of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” Abbott said in an Office of the Texas Governor press release.

