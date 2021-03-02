Gov. Greg Abbott ends statewide mask mandate, capacity restrictions

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new executive order Tuesday that will end the statewide mask mandate and open all businesses at 100% capacity starting March 10.
Abbott said if COVID-19 hospitalizations within one of Texas’ 22 hospital regions rise above 15% for seven consecutive days, a county judge may enact COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
However, county judges will not be able to jail people who do not follow COVID-19 orders, and no penalties can be imposed against those who refuse to wear a face mask.
Abbott said the state started administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.
Abbott said vaccine availability will continue to increase, and by the end of the month all senior citizens will be able to receive a vaccine. Vaccine eligibility will soon expand, and all Texans are expected to be eligible for the vaccine in a few months, he said.
Abbott said now is the right time to reopen because of increased supply of personal protective equipment, availability of antibody therapeutic drugs, increased COVID-19 testing and other medical advancements.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported over 2.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Abbott said more than 5.7 million vaccine shots have already been distributed to Texans, and Texas set a single-day record Tuesday of 216,000 vaccines given.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I ain't saying I wish this would happen, Im just saying this could happen today...: https://images.app.goo.gl/uhFPpMT3nFmA5X8T6
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.