Gov. Greg Abbott enacts phase 3 of plan to reopen Texas, allowing businesses to operate at 50% capacity

Gov. Greg Abbott announced phase three of his plan to reopen Texas on Wednesday.
Under this phase, all restaurants and businesses can operate at a 50% occupancy effective immediately, according to the executive order.
The order also states schools, including institutions of higher education, may conduct graduation ceremonies consistent with the minimum standard health protocols found in guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency.
Businesses located in areas with minimal cases of COVID-19 can operate at 75% occupancy or normal operating limits starting June 12.
Restaurants which receive less than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages can also increase operations to 75% on June 12.
Customers must be seated to be served at indoor bars and restaurants under this phase.
Places of worship, local government operations, child care services, youth camps and recreational sports programs, outdoor areas, events, and establishments do not have an occupancy limit.
Sporting events, swimming pools, water parks, museums, libraries, zoos and aquariums must follow the 50% occupancy limit.
“For purposes of this executive order, facilities with retractable roofs are considered indoor facilities, whether the roof is opened or closed,” Abbott stated in the announcement.
Locations with work stations spaced at least six feet apart do not need to follow the limit. Examples of such establishments include hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage establishments and tattoo studios.
Amusement parks cannot operate until June 19 and only at 50% occupancy, except for in counties where COVID-19 cases exceed 1,000 cumulative cases.
A county judge or mayor can add additional measures for outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.
As of Wednesday evening, there are 68,271 cases reported in Texas, according to the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 tracker.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend individuals wear a cloth face covering when in public and wash their hands often.
