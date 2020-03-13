Gov. Greg Abbott declares state disaster for all Texas counties amid coronavirus concerns

A state disaster was declared by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday for all counties in Texas.
There are 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, which include cases in Collin, Tarrant and Dallas counties. So far around 220 Texans have been tested, he said. Texas Public Health labs have the capacity to test 273 people a day.
Abbott said the state has already asked health insurers and health maintenance organizations operating in Texas to waive costs associated with the testing and telemedicine visits concerning the coronavirus.
Next week clinical pathology laboratories are expected to be able to test several thousand per week, he said. The first drive-thru testing facility in Texas is opening in San Antonio.
Uninsured people can consult a local health department for public health testing, he said. If the person meets public health criteria, they are eligible for testing at no cost.
Texas is seeking federal regulation waivers for the National School Lunch Program to provide students with food should districts temporarily shut down as a response to the coronavirus, Abbott said.
Washing hands, disinfecting frequently touched items, avoiding handshakes and staying home if you are feeling sick are all actions Texans can do to help the state respond to the situation, he said.
“There is absolutely no need to go out and stockpile supplies,” Abbott said.
This situation is different from an oncoming hurricane where people would need to stock up on supplies or fear that certain necessities will run out, he said.
Abbott said the state has been working with grocers and retailers to prepare with the goods and supplies needed. Empty shelves at the grocery stores will be replenished.
Just as Texans have made it through the Ebola virus and influenza A virus subtype H1N1, Abbott said they will make it through COVID-19.
