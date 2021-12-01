Gov. Greg Abbott calls on state agencies to investigate over 850 books amid complaints of pornography

State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, filed an investigation in late October into 850 books after some books were removed from Texas public schools by administrators following complaints from students, parents and taxpayers. Gov. Greg Abbott followed suit by issuing letters to state education agencies to address the issue of books with obscene content in school.
The 850 books in Krause's investigation include novels on racism and sexuality as well as any book the Texas House Committee on General Investigating believed could bring potential discomfort to students.
Abbott wrote a letter Nov. 10 to the Texas Education Agency, calling for more immediate action against pornographic content in schools as new statewide standards developed.
Abbott issued a letter earlier on Nov. 8 to the Texas Education Agency, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the Texas State Board of Education instructing them to create a series of statewide standards to prevent obscene content in public schools after the Texas Association of School Boards did not do so.
The recent removal of books such as "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe from Keller Independent School District and "In the Dream House” by Carmen Maria Machado from Leander Independent School District was cited in Abbott’s Monday letter as containing pornograpic drawings and acts.
"Instead of addressing the concerns of parents and shielding Texas children from pornography in public schools, the Texas Association of School Boards has attempted to wash its hands clean of the issue by abdicating any and all responsibility in the matter," Abbott said in the letter.
Liam Rhodes, social work junior and Pride Peer, said the recent moves to investigate and potentially ban books feels dystopian.
“On the other side, as an LGBTQ+ person, I think it feels like an attack, especially if the majority [of books] are about queer people and queer representation,” Rhodes said.
But political science sophomore Carlos Turcios said parents should be able to have input into what books are available in school libraries in cases with books that have any sexual nature.
"I think it's perfectly fine to investigate these books,” Turcios said.
The Texas Library Association wrote in a press release Oct. 26 that the freedom to read is a human right protected by the First Amendment in the Constitution.
“TLA believes that individuals have the right to free inquiry and the equally important right to form their own opinions,” according to the press release. “Freedom in selecting materials is a necessary safeguard to the freedom to read and shall be protected against irresponsible attempts by self-appointed censors to abridge it.”
Librarians receive training which qualifies them to develop collections pertaining to their communities' broad and varied interests, the press release stated. These decisions are not made based on personal preferences or beliefs.
English associate professor Jim Warren said the history of objecting to the presence of books in schools has endured for as long as there have been public schools.
“The reasons for those objections change over time,” Warren said. “I would say historically, it's usually been more a matter of [some] kind of morality. These days, I think it's pretty clear there are political motivations for objecting to the presence of books.”
Warren said both a civic and ethical responsibility exist for people to understand each other, and in today’s society, readers need books that challenge them. [
Any book that discomforts people by challenging their beliefs causes growth, he said.
Rhodes said books are a great medium to explore new ideas and points of view. He has read books that challenged and changed his worldview, and books like these make people question their previous beliefs healthily, he said.
There should be some restrictions on books that have hate speech, Warren said. But as long as the reading level and content is age appropriate, there shouldn't be any restrictions on the books public school libraries carry.
Turcios said removing books like "Gender Queer: A Memoir" helps protect students.
"It does not hinder their growth whatsoever because in books like Gender Queer, in other books, of course, they don't provide any type of value to the future workers for the 21st century," he said.
Since the book doesn’t teach students skills they need such as math, work ethics or how to pass an interview, Turcios said the ban would address the issue.
Rhodes said students should be able to read what they want, and if someone should decide what students read, it should be their parents or guardian, not school boards.
Turcios said parents and taxpayers should have the right to know what materials are in schools, given that taxpayers’ money funds schools. He said he hopes there will be new legislatures that will more thoroughly vet what books appear on school library shelves.
“When there are no books available that we find offensive, that will be a dark day,” Warren said.
