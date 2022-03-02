Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Sen. Beto O’Rourke held comfortable leads in the Texas primary elections Tuesday to become the final candidates for the governor’s seat at the general election in November.
The primary election allows voters from particular political parties to vote for their candidate going into the general election Nov. 8. While most polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., it may take hours to reveal full election results, as counties must drive their voting machines to local election headquarters, according to The Texas Tribune.
Democrats rallied their support for O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy last fall. His platform includes legalizing marijuana, loosening voting restrictions in Texas, repealing permitless carry and expanding affordable health care, according to his campaign website.
He previously lost against Sen. Ted Cruz for Senate in 2018 and dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
He faced no significant opposition in the election, winning with over 90% of the votes.
But Abbott also had a comfortable victory against recognizable challengers in the primary election. He overcame former Texas Sen. Don Huffines and former Florida congressman Allen West. He received over 60% of the votes in the election.
Abbott became the 48th Texas governor in the 2014 election. As the primary election drew closer, he released policies for voting and abortion restrictions and allowing Texans to carry guns without a permit. He also requested the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate transgender youth’s parents for potential “child abuse” alongside Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Paxton, who’s running for his third term, is heading into a runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton failed to rack up 50% of Republican voters’ support and had been polling under 50% of support before the election.
A Republican or Democrat candidate must collect 50% of the votes to proceed to the Texas general election, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
A runoff will also occur on the Democratic side as south Texas attorney Rochelle Garza didn’t capture enough support to extend her lead. She may face former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski or attorney Lee Merritt.
Over the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat accountant and auditor Mike Collier, who ran against incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2018, will likely face a runoff election against Texas Rep. Michelle Beckley or Carla Brailey, vice chair for the Texas Democratic Party.
Patrick, who assumed office in 2015, won the Republican primary on Tuesday.
In the 33rd Congressional District race, which covers parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie, Democratic incumbent Rep. Marc Veasey and Republican Patrick Gillespie are leading over their respective opponents. While most of the votes for Veasey come from Tarrant County voters, Gillespie warrants his lead from Dallas County.
In the 6th Congressional District, where UTA is located, Jake Ellzey, who served as commissioner on the Texas Veterans Commission, won against his two opponents.
