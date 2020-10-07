Gov. Greg Abbott allows bars to open at 50% capacity at county judges’ discretion

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that beginning Oct. 14, county judges can opt to allow bars to open at 50% capacity if COVID-19 is responsible for less than 15% of all hospitalizations in their region.
After Abbott’s announcement, Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley stated on Twitter that the executive order is currently under review, and the county is evaluating the next steps in further opening businesses.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated in a Twitter post that he will not file to open bars in his county at this time. Jenkins stated that Dallas County’s COVID-19 statistics are increasing.
The hospital region containing the Metroplex reported a 7.48% COVID-19 hospitalization rate as of Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The announcement comes three weeks after Abbott allowed a capacity increase for retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, museums, libraries and gyms from 50% to 75%.
In mid-September, Abbott said before further restrictions could be lifted safely, he needed to see the incremental opening’s effect on the spread of COVID-19.
As Abbott made Wednesday’s announcement, he said the seven-day average for positivity rates, hospitalizations and fatalities had remained steady since the previous round of openings.
“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID,” Abbott said in a video posted to social media platforms.
Abbott said that with few exceptions, all businesses not including bars may now open to 75% capacity. This includes amusement parks, bowling alleys, movie theaters and fine arts performance halls.
Abbott stated these new openings are on the condition that counties assist in enforcing the continued use of distance and seating protocols.
“If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings, just like other businesses, should be able to expand in the near future,” Abbott said.
