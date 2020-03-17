Gov. Greg Abbott activates Texas National Guard to assist with COVID-19 response efforts

Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard on Tuesday to assist with response efforts for COVID-19.
In a press release, Abbott said this was a precautionary measure to ensure that the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve where they are needed at a moment’s notice.
Members of the Texas National Guard who are health care workers and first responders are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving in their respective fields, according to the press release.
Abbott said in a press conference Monday that as testing continues and expands, COVID-19 cases will grow.
As of Tuesday, Texas has at least 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death, according to the Texas Health and Human Services website. There have been 1,268 people that have been tested in public and private labs in Texas so far.
