Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties Sunday in response to violent protests taking place over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man and Houston native, died at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe.
Although Floyd’s death happened over 900 miles away, demonstrators flooded the streets of Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday in solidarity with Floyd’s family and in protest of police brutality and racism. Similar protests have been seen around the country all week.
Under the declaration, Abbott has the ability to let federal agents serve as Texas Peace Officers, according to a Sunday press release.
A state of disaster declaration may not continue for more than 30 days unless renewed by the governor, according to the Texas Capitol website. The legislature may terminate a state disaster at any time.
Abbott previously activated the Texas National Guard and deployed state resources Saturday to the cities of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin to maintain public safety.
"Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights," Abbott said in a press release Sunday. "However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive.”
Abbott and Texas Department of Public Safety officials have spoken with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and local law enforcement to ensure peaceful protest, according to a press release Saturday. DPS has sent more than 1,500 officers to assist the cities’ police departments.
More resources will be provided as needed, stated the release.
In Dallas, Friday’s protest began with motivational speakers then marching. Later into the night, protesters began throwing rocks, bricks and water bottles at Dallas police officers. In response, the officers deployed tear gas and aerial flash-bang grenades.
Some business establishments were also looted.
“Last night we saw a very large peaceful demonstration that reflected the Dallas that I know,” Johnson said in a news conference Saturday afternoon. “Those protests gave voice to the many people of color in this country who have long felt frustration and pain.”
Johnson said he respects the demonstrators that came out Friday, calling for justice for Floyd. However, Dallas also saw reckless behavior from a small group of people whose agenda had nothing to do with civil or human rights, he said.
“They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain by looting,” Johnson said. “They chose to destroy things at a time when we should be building each other up — and we just can’t allow that, not in Dallas.”
Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall, who was alongside Johnson, said there's no excuse for Chauvin's actions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, his actions are not representative of every police officer in this country, she said.
“That is not who we are," Hall said. "I do want you to understand, that we understand — and stand with the Floyd family."
Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday.
Hall said the Friday protests first began peacefully but did not end peacefully, and that the Dallas Police Department will not tolerate rogue behavior or vandalism.
“We will not tolerate tearing up our communities and bringing hurt, harm or danger to individuals who are protesting — and definitely not the ones who are protecting the residents of this community,” she said.
On Saturday, protests in Dallas and Fort Worth continued for the second day in response to Floyd’s death. As of Saturday evening, 74 people were arrested and will be charged with inciting a riot, according to a tweet by the Dallas Police Department.
Demonstrators met in front of Dallas City Hall on Saturday afternoon before marching through downtown. Many were equipped with masks and some had gallons of milk for tear gas relief.
After the second march back to Dallas City Hall, police presence grew and objects were thrown at cars. Police shot rubber bullets into nearby crowds and deployed tear gas in the form of a spray and grenades.
Fifteen individuals who were vandalizing buildings were also taken into custody, stated the police department on Twitter around midnight. Police also recovered three guns and one taser in a different location.
The department also took to Twitter to let followers know they can share illegal activity caught on video from the protests.
