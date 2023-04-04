Gotta Cosplay 'Em All: Students rock Pokémon-themed costumes for Bed Races

Wild Pokémon appeared from the tall grass as students flocked to Maverick Stadium dressed in store-bought or makeshift costumes during the 2023 Bed Races.
This year’s costume theme was based on the popular video game franchise Pokémon, a game where players collect creatures ranging from dragons to sentient trash bags.
The annual 40-yard race to roll a mattress down Maverick Stadium has been a campus tradition since 1980. When the event was held once near Halloween, organizers added a costume contest to the festivities which became a new tradition, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Many students cosplayed as recognizable characters like iconic electric mouse Pikachu, but some chose deeper cuts during the event March 29, such as cinematic arts freshman Adam Gonzalez who came as Incineroar, his favorite Pokémon.
Incineroar is a humanoid red cat Pokémon, so Gonzalez mimicked the look by wearing a gray T-shirt with cut sleeves and a red hoodie. He recreated the fire feline’s body stripes using black tape.
When he heard about the theme a week before the event, he said he immediately knew what he wanted to dress up as. The night before Bed Races, he found out he was his team’s captain, so he created his and his teammates’ costumes.
“I owe [Pokémon] a lot,” Gonzalez said. “Growing up, I drew them all the time.”
Walking into the event, it was difficult to miss a handful of students dressed as the yellow, rosy-cheeked Pikachu.
Biomedical engineering junior Ethan Vargas wore $50 worth of Pikachu merch — a hat with protruding ears and a onesie. Vargas said when he dresses up, he always goes all out.
“It’s Pikachu, man,” he said. “Most iconic character ever.”
He bought the items solely for the event and said he most likely won’t use them again. He doesn’t have much connection with the franchise, so he said he went with one of the most basic characters he could find.
Without having to hatch from an egg, finance senior Carolina Gonzalez showed up as Togepi, a half-hatched spiky ball Pokémon with red and blue patterns on its shell.
Carolina Gonzalez has experience cosplaying, so she was able to put the costume together for less than $20 in two and a half hours. She bought a white dress at the thrift store and used red and blue tape to create Togepi’s shell markings.
She helped most of her team members create their costumes. At the end of the night, her group won the costume contest, and she was proud of her contribution. “I worked really hard on this for something last minute. I’m so happy,” she said.
Finance senior Gavyn Wehe dressed as a Pokémon trainer. Wehe was in the same group as Carolina Gonzalez, who helped him make his costume. Four days before the event, they decided to come dressed up.
“This is a Mario hat, actually. We just kind of taped over that with red,” Wehe said, pointing to the painter’s tape in the shape of a Poké Ball on his cap. “We’re just making it work.”
He said the theme reaches out to many people because of the franchise’s popularity.
Fortunately for all the students dressed as Pokémon, no trainer battles ensued.
