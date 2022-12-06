Good food, good vibes and goodbyes: Fork in the Road diner closes its doors

With quirky tablecloths and the continuous swinging of glass doors, Fork in the Road, a beloved Arlington diner, closed its doors Saturday after nine years of operation.
Josh Hopkins, former owner and head chef of Fork in the Road, said he had the idea for the restaurant after being tired of working for others and cooking their food instead of his own. He said he wanted to create jobs and pass on what he learned from other people.
“I'm full of information as pertaining to a kitchen or food or anything culinary,” Hopkins said. “I'm not God's gift to anything by any means, but I do have a plethora of information that I've learned over the years and that I have to pass on.”
Hopkins said Fork in the Road opened on Dec. 4, 2013, and had a steady flow of customers throughout its operations. The Facebook page was created a couple of months before the restaurant opened and word of mouth caused the diner to gain popularity. Through the restaurant’s lifetime, Fork in the Road was featured in several Texas publications such as the Dallas Observer and Arlington Today.
Hopkins said that over the years, the restaurant has faced some difficulties that led to them closing their doors, including food costs, staff shortages and rising leasing rates.
“It wasn't one step forward, two steps back. It was one step forward, four steps back,” he said. “Every time I turned around I was faced with another thing and after three years of that, I’m kind of just tired.”
Since the pandemic, the whole restaurant industry has been flipped, Hopkins said. Nationwide, the cost of food increased by 11.4% from August 2021 and is expected to rise at a higher rate than in previous years, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Hopkins has been in the culinary business for roughly 35 years. His first job was a busser at Hannah’s Grille and Spirits in Worcester, Massachusetts, where seeing the kitchen’s camaraderie and shenanigans in the kitchen inspired him to become a chef.
Hopkins said the restaurant took three years to open due to him scouring the internet to purchase secondhand equipment such as an industrial food processor. He would save up a little bit of money to purchase and repair equipment needed for his restaurant.
He said a friend called him one day to look at the building that would soon turn into Fork in the Road’s home in Arlington.
“We drove by here, I peeked in the window, called the [landlords], the rent was right and the landlords were extremely nice, and here I am nine years later,” he said.
Arlington resident Brittany Kronberger said in an email that she and her family enjoy frequenting local “mom and pop shops,” like Fork in the Road, to support local businesses. She said she will miss the family, food, atmosphere and the diner’s truffle-laced Crack-a-roni.
Hopkins said the inspiration for Crack-a-roni, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, started as an accident from when he worked at a gastro pub and learned how to make the pub’s truffle mac and cheese. When he was cooking it one day, he didn’t pay attention, causing the cheese to catalyze with the cream and threw in the pasta a little bit late. After realizing his mistake, he threw the dish out.
When he was dating his wife, Sonya Hopkins, he served the accidental truffle mac and cheese to her. She enjoyed it.
“She [was] like, ‘I need some of that crack-a-roni you know, because it's like macaroni but it was addicting,’” he said.
The restaurant was decorated with all sorts of eclectic memorabilia meant to be a conversation starter, from comic book tables to race car tracks. He said he created the tables himself, showcasing his interests such as backstage passes to rock shows to skateboarding.
Kronberger said she always loved seeing all the stuff that was around.
“That’s what Josh gave us, a true dining experience. From the walk in to the seating to the food, it was great,” she said. “Our local economy needs our support and love right now. Hit up your favorite places because they may not be here next week.”
Hopkins said he’s made a lot of friends from customers who he interacted with every day and, going forward, not seeing them anymore after nine years will be different.
Jennifer Savage-Hurley, founder of Arlington Foodies, visited the diner when it first opened with her husband. She said every time she went, the fresh food was worth waiting for, even through the long wait times that came with such a small restaurant.
Savage-Hurley said one thing she will always remember about the restaurant is Hopkin’s dedication and passionate attitude towards his food. She described him as one of the most passionate chefs regarding the quality of food, an important takeaway for any business.
“A lot of times we forget to put the face behind [the food] and realize that these are actually people,” she said, “It's not just a meal served to you. It's somebody behind that meal that has created that to make it perfect for you so when you eat it, it’s perfection,”
As for the future, Hopkins isn’t sure what to do next. He said he’s currently only concerned with taking down what’s left of the restaurant by the end of the month.
“When we first came in here, Arlington gave us a big giant hug and it sucks that we're gone,” he said. “But for all the years of support and love and everybody that's been in here, just a big thank you to everybody that has been with us through this journey.”
