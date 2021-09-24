This is a wrapup of the crimes from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21.
Thefts (between $2,500 and $30,000)
Saturday night, UTA officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle on South Center Street. The vehicle was a golf cart that had been taken without permission and abandoned. It was recovered and returned to campus.
Monday at 7:13 p.m., a student’s bike was reported stolen.
If stolen property is valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, the crime is considered a state jail felony and is punishable by incarceration in a state jail for no less than 180 days and no more than two years. In addition to jail time, offenders may be fined up to $10,000.
Sexual Assault
Sunday morning at 1:50 a.m., a female student reported an alleged sexual assault by a male student.
The case is under investigation.
According to the Texas Penal Code, sexual assault is a second-degree felony, which is punishable by imprisonment between two and 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $10,000.
Driving Under the Influence as a Minor
Sunday morning, at 1:58 a.m., an officer investigated a vehicle on West Mitchell Street with a sleeping driver. The driver, a male student, was found to be intoxicated and arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail.
If a trial finds that an offender is a minor, not a child, and has been previously convicted at least twice for driving under the influence of alcohol, the crime is punishable by a fine of between $500 and $2,000, jail time of no more than 180 days or both.
They will also be ordered to perform no less than 40 and no more than 60 hours of community service.
Harassment
Saturday afternoon, a male student reported being harassed through phone and text messages by a male unaffiliated with UTA.
Harassment can be classified as a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, jail time up to 180 days or both.
Possession of Marijuana
Monday at 5:26 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on West Third Street for a traffic violation and found that the driver had outstanding warrants and was in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
