This is a crime wrapup from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21.
No crime was reported Nov. 18-19, Nov. 22 and Nov. 24.
Credit/debit card abuse
A female faculty member reported three unauthorized charges on her university-issued procurement card Nov. 16 totaling $452.20, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The case is listed as suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card or debit card abuse is a state jail felony punishable by a jail term between 180 days and two years and a possible fine not exceeding $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Theft
A female vendor reported the theft of a golf cart Nov. 16 near 300 W. First St., McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 is considered a state jail felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a prison sentence between 180 days and two years, a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both.
DWI
A UTA police officer stopped an unaffiliated male near 300 S. Cooper St. for a traffic violation and arrested him for driving while intoxicated Friday, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine up to $2,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Theft
A female vendor reported the theft of four sandwiches valued at $18 Friday near 300 W. First St., McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valued less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine up to $500.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of a package Saturday that was delivered to his apartment. The value is unknown, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
According to the Texas Penal Code, theft of property valued less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine up to $500.
