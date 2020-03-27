General Motors Co. has asked employees at the Arlington Assembly Plant to volunteer to return to work Monday following its temporary suspension earlier in the month.
Volunteer workers will help finish the build-out of GM’s current truck models for customers and receive their regular compensation, said GM communications spokesperson David Barnas. The work is expected to last up to one week, after which all volunteers would return to layoff status.
GM began suspending manufacturing operations in North America on March 18 in response to COVID-19, planning to reopen March 30.
The suspension of operations resulted from market conditions and is meant to allow for deep cleaning of facilities, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
For those returning to work Monday, safeguards such as thermal temperature scanning, additional personal protective equipment, cleaning crews and limiting work to one shift per day will be put in place.
