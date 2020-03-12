Globe Life Field ribbon-cutting, Texas Rangers home opener postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Globe Life Field’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was set to take place March 14, has been postponed and a new date is still to be determined, according to a Texas Rangers press release.
The announcement comes after artist Chris Stapleton decided to reschedule his Globe Life Field concert, citing that the health and well-being of families and communities is the number one priority. The concert was the first scheduled event at the stadium set for Saturday.
The MLB also announced Thursday that it would delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks, according to a press release. The MLB was set to start on March 26 and the Texas Rangers were set to debut at Globe Life Field on March 31 .
This also means the two March 23 and 24 exhibition games at Globe Life Field have been canceled, according to a Texas Ranges press release.
The Texas Rangers said in a statement that they support the MLB's decision.
"We thank our fans for their understanding and patience during these unprecedented times," according to the Texas Rangers press release.
The delay comes after the NBA suspended its season and the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
As of Wednesday, there are more than 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with more than 1,000 in the U.S.; over 30 deaths and eight recoveries are included in the U.S. cases, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. There are more than 60,000 recoveries worldwide and more than 4,000 deaths.
Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment to prevent contracting the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Also in Arlington, UTA has given a one-week spring break extension as a response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The university will use the time to prepare to transition to online classes.
Tours of the new stadium are also postponed until after the first event takes place.
