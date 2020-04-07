Since the Studio Arts Center on campus is closed, glass professors are trying to keep students creatively engaged through the use of items students have at home that relate to glass.
Justin Ginsberg, assistant professor and head of the glass area, said the way professors approach the transition online depends on the class level. He teaches the advanced level glassblowing classes, and their assignment for this semester is to connect their daily lives and routines to art-making.
The classes are also doing prompt making, where students are given prompts to think about materials at home that relate to glass, optics or reflective objects such as mirrors, Ginsberg said.
Ginsberg created an Instagram page for his students to post their work in an effort to create a global community and connect with other programs that are doing something similar.
The goal is to try to keep students’ minds busy and creatively engaged, Ginsberg said.
“Students do seem to be engaged because they want to continue being creative,” he said. “They don't want to be bored and just lying around watching Netflix all day.”
Katerina Verguelis, adjunct professor and instructor for the beginner’s glassblowing class, said she meets online with her students on a weekly basis to have group discussions.
Verguelis plans to encourage students to find glass objects they have at home to bring to the group discussions. She plans to use this as a learning opportunity to discuss the different types of glass.
Glassblowing sophomore Alexander Lozano is in Verguelis’ beginner’s glassblowing class. He said the class is encouraged to find glass or glass-like objects that can reflect or refract light and discuss them with the class.
Lozano plans to use mirrors, some glass items he had already made for the class or even a frying pan because it reflects light less, he said.
Ginsberg is trying to teach the students that although they might have limited resources, they are still artists, he said. They can be creative in any place, at any time, with whatever items they have around them.
“Even though I want my students to be in the glass studio making things, it’s not a huge detriment to our assignment because they just have to adapt to the situation,” he said. “As every artist has to adapt to when they don’t have resources, money or facilities.”
@xo_alexiisss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.