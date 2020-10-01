George W. Hawkes Downtown Library reopens at 25% capacity

The George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in Arlington reopened to the public at 25% capacity Thursday after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
To ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff, the library is operating on a limited-service model, according to the Arlington Public Library website. The library will close three times a day, at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to sanitize high-touch surfaces.
The Library will be open Monday through Saturday during the following hours:
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Masks are required, and entrance greeters will provide masks to individuals who don’t have one. Plexiglass dividers have been installed and furniture has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.
There is limited access to seating, study rooms, computers, the Makerspace and the Genealogy and Local History area. The Makerspace will provide in-person programming with one-hour sessions for up to five individuals. Individuals must register for sessions here. The Genealogy and Local History area will be open for individuals to browse and conduct research.
The following in-person services are available:
- Browsing books to check out
- Returning large items such as kits
- Public computer access for adults (one hour per day)
- Free Wi-Fi
- Copying, faxing and scanning
- Study rooms with reservations
- Remote printing
- Limited programming for adults
Curbside pick up will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Items can be returned through the book drop or the sorting machine located on the first floor.
