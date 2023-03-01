Gala recaptures the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance in the Roaring 20s

On Sunday evening on the second floor of the University Center, a student was typing a discussion post for her class. She was listening to music, wearing pink shorts and a gray hoodie. Just another night for a college student in the 2020s.
But a few rooms away, the doors of the Rio Grande Ballroom transported glittering crowds in black and gold gloves, fur, feathers, suits, gowns and heels to a different kind of 20s.
To close out Black History Month at UTA, the Black Student Association’s annual Black Gala brought back the 1920s through its Harlem Renaissance theme and highlighted the accomplishments of the university’s Black community.
Excitement and pride filled the air as around 150 attendees walked into the company of friends and familiar faces.
“It’s a moment in time where we can create unity and create a reason for being together that just highlights the greatness of others to where it’s not a selfish act, it’s not just a tribute event,” said Gabrielle Malbrough, Black Student Association programs chair. “It’s a moment for everyone to shine that shows that we are recognized, not by just an outside community, but by each other.”
During the event, the association gave out superlative awards for its members. The feel of the 1920s movement gushed throughout the event, with shouts and chants filling the room every time a member got recognized. Shiny pearl and crystal decorations ornamented the tables while attendees danced and shared laughs. More chairs had to be brought out as all the tables filled up.
The gala was sponsored by the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change, UTA Libraries and the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, according to the UTA’s website.
Reflecting on Black History Month this year, Kenzaria Atkins, Black Student Association vice president, said while she did not get to attend many events, she learned how to take things step-by-step and be comfortable with herself.
Atkins said this has been the most impactful Black History Month she’s had on campus. “I can be who I am, but I could still be succeeding in life as a Black woman.”
Regarding the theme of the event, Isaiah Joseph, Black Student Association community service chair, said they considered The Great Gatsby, but they weren’t sure it highlighted Black people. Instead, they looked at what their community was doing around the 1920s, the decade in which the book takes place.
They landed with Harlem Renaissance, a time when Black people showcased their individuality amid a trying time, Malbrough said.
“That’s really what we really want to highlight — that essence and feel of individuality during a time that was really hard on us,” she said.
Joseph said amid the excitement of the gala, it is important to remember the Black community still has work to do.
“Remember your history, remember how hard people fight, but also remember that the fight is still going,” he said. “This is a good wake-up call because I feel like a lot of people now are complacent.”
Psychology junior Lindsey Caldwell said she thinks UTA could do better promoting Black History Month and said that outside of UTA, it hasn’t been represented as big as in past years.
“I think it’s been very good,” psychology senior Angeliyah Stoker said. “The conversations surrounding Black history and our Black culture have been very insightful. It’s interesting to get everyone’s opinions on the state of the world today.”
The pandemic paused the event for two years, but it returned last year, Atkins said. Taniyah Harris, Black Student Association president, said the gala is important because it recognizes the Black students and organizations on campus that do not get a lot of time in the light.
“This is a good way for them to feel safe and feel like the work that they do is being shown,” Harris said.
Malbrough said that this year, they focused on finding the reasons why the gala exists and, with the awards ceremony, took a moment to recognize people for what they have achieved. Atkins said the gala can help people enjoy each other’s company and build connections and friends that could last a lifetime.
“The Black Gala, to me, is a culmination of all of our efforts, so we come together at the end of the year, and we celebrate it, celebrate the culture,” Joseph said. “And when I say culture, I mean the culture that we’ve created because that’s essentially what we’ve done as different organization leaders.”
Throughout February, the university had several events for Black History Month. It included the Black Hair-itage panel on Feb. 7 and the 11th Annual Center for African American Studies Conference on Feb. 16, which featured Juneteenth activist Opal Lee.
“I feel like we have a lot to be proud of, so that’s what Black History Month is also,” Joseph said. “It’s a month of remembrance and connectivity back to where we came from and how hard it took us, [how hard] the fight was to get here.”
