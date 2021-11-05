A lively, upbeat atmosphere filled the room as the crowd applauded the Gaikoku City Pop Band during its free concert in Rosebud Theatre on Friday.
The event showcased city pop, an old genre of Japanese pop music that began in the late ‘70s and gained popularity in the ‘80s and ‘90s due to its casual nature.
The band performed 11 songs full of retro, funky, jazz sounds.
Chadwick Bryan, Gaikoku City Pop Band vocalist, said the performance was exhilarating.
A former choir member, he joined the band less than two months ago and hasn’t performed this type of music in a long time.
Brian Mulholland, adjunct jazz studies professor, founded the band, because city pop seems not well known by musicians in the U.S. Thirteen members make up the band, including UTA students, alumni and faculty and two members are non-UTA affiliated, Mulholland said.
Mulholland said gaikoku in Japanese means “foreign country” and came up with that name for the band because the U.S. is a foreign country and the band is playing music of Japan.
Some of the members are from the U.S. while two members are from Japan, he said. One member who hails from New York City, speaks Japanese and Korean fluently. The band also has a Korean piano player and a Hawaiian drummer, Mulholland said.
“It’s really a foreign country band,” he said. “Everybody in the group is from a different place.”
Mark Thomas, band member and trombone player, said the crowd surprised him with their enthusiasm and seemed to enjoy the performance.
Thomas was born in Japan and has been playing the trombone for 50 years, he said. He wasn’t familiar with city pop before the band got together during the summer, but he enjoys it, he said.
Some of the songs they performed include “Stay With Me” originally performed by Miki Matsubara, “Someday” originally performed by Tatsuro Yamashita and “Wave” originally performed by Mai Yamane.
Special programs coordinator Audrey Andrews said she attended the event as a date night with her husband. She said she studied Japanese in college and used to listen to Japanese music, so it brought some nostalgia for her.
“It’s Western influences but with Japanese language,” Mulholland said. “There’s definitely Western aspects, not only instrumentation but maybe even just the backbeat and rock ‘n’ roll influences.”
Some people find city pop to have a mellow, relaxing sound, but there’s also funk, he said.
“I just thought it was really cool that they were playing Japanese jazz music,” Andrews said. “If I could do something in the free time I don’t have, you know, it would probably be to be involved in something like this.”
Art history senior Ashley Miller said she likes music so the event caught her interest. She said she enjoyed the blend of different cultural music.
It was upbeat, and it was very uplifting, and the classical instruments with the modern instruments was a nice surprise, she said.
“It was entertaining all the way,” Miller said.
