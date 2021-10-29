Furever Friday combines police, pups to connect with community

Tongue out and drool dripping, Howl Jackman sat with Lexi Eller, crisis counselor for the Arlington Police Department, as they posed for pictures Friday at the Arlington Animal Services shelter.
Furever Friday brings the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Animal Services together to feature shelter dogs on social media platforms and find them homes.
The shelter selects a dog each week for a photoshoot involving toys and treats. An officer or staff member plays with them or works on training, said Brittany Clark, administrative coordinator for Arlington Animal Services.
They focus on dogs that have been in the shelter longer, Clark said, but Arlington Police Department officers or staff are sometimes allowed to pick the ones that catch their attention.
“We’ve had a few of the officers actually adopt the dog that they pick,” she said.
The program allows the public to see officers smiling and having a good time while they play with dogs, said Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department media relations coordinator. It makes them look more approachable, accessible, relatable and shows the community that they’re human beings.
Confidence in the police dropped to a record low after George Floyd died under the custody of a former Minneapolis police officer, which triggered protests across the country against excessive use of force by police, according to a Gallup poll.
Public outcry for greater police accountability led to the introduction of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which partly aims to build trust between law enforcement and communities.
Bad stories about the police often come out, Clark said, but Furever Friday is a reminder of how much good the Arlington Police Department does.
The department builds trust with the community, said Jesse Minton, Arlington Police Department public information officer. And social media helps them reach thousands of people.
There’s always a need for community outreach, Minton said. Furever Friday is just one piece of that.
