Funding for Arlington mayoral candidates shows donation disparity

Arlington mayoral incumbent Jim Ross outraised challenger Amy Cearnal by $93,876.54 before the May 6 election, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
City mayoral candidates are required to submit campaign finance reports to the Texas Ethics Commission. The first pre-election report is required 30 days before the election. The second is needed eight days before it. The reports show who is financially supporting candidates' campaigns.
Ross received financial backing from those who supported Gov. Greg Abbott, while Cearnal had the support of local Republicans who don’t have the same financial capabilities.
Both will face off May 6 for the Arlington mayoral seat in a race that blurs the lines of party politics. While Cearnal is supported by members of the Arlington Republican Club, other right-leaning donors have chosen to financially back Ross, who the Tarrant County Democratic Party endorses.
From Jan. 1 to March 27, Ross has received about $91,160 in political contributions, according to the finance reports. This does not include pledges, loans or guarantees of loans.
His biggest donor is Kathleen Long, who has donated $35,000 to Ross’s campaign. Long has donated $40,000 to Abbott and another $35,000 to David Cook, who represents Arlington in the Texas House of Representatives.
He also received two donations of $10,000, one from Sargent Investments, LLC, and another from Mojy Haddad. The two entities have also donated a combined total of $35,700 to Abbott. Locally, Ross received financial backing from MPAC Arlington, a group of women leaders, and retired banker Tom Cravens.
Both candidates also reported taking out personal loans for their campaigns. Ross borrowed $17,000, and Cearnal borrowed $5,000. Both have been used for advertising expenses, such as political ads and yard signs.
While the mayoral and city council positions are non-partisan, Cearnal has branded herself on the right of Ross. She recently launched an attack ad on his voting record in presidential elections, but the report shows she doesn’t have the same GOP financial support as Ross.
Cearnal listed $9,283.46 in political contributions, according to her financial report. Her biggest donor was William Snider, who donated $2,500. She also has a $1,000 donation from Torrey McGraw, who was a consultant for Charter Communications Inc.
The incumbent of any race usually has an easier time raising money, but it doesn’t always mean that they will win, said Matthew Wilson, Southern Methodist University political science associate professor. While elections have gotten more expensive over the years, Arlington municipal races might not see that kind of campaign activity.
Wilson said this big disparity in funds makes it harder for Cearnal to hire campaign staff and pay for political ads.
“People who are looking to have influence with government have an incentive to court those who already hold office,” Wilson added.
Cearnal also received multiple small donations of $500 or less, though a significant portion of her campaign fund comes from her self-loan.
The deadline for candidates to submit their next campaign finance report is April 28, eight days before the elections. Council members from Districts 3, 4, 5 and 8 are also up for reelection.
