Funded undergraduate research class seeks more students

An undergraduate class intended to train students to become researchers is looking for more enrollees for future semesters.
The Undergraduate Research Experiences in Material Science and Engineering is open for all classifications and doesn’t have a GPA requirement, said Erika La Plante, material science and engineering assistant professor. UTA started offering the class last semester and only one student applied this semester, so it’s not currently listed.
La Plante created the course and said it being an elective and not counting toward degree requirements may have influenced the low interest in the class. Doing undergraduate research can help students improve analytical thinking, time management and learning new skills, she said.
Students in the class were divided into clusters with two to three classmates, each led by a graduate student, La Plante said.
Each group worked on a project related to their major but all tied to La Plante’s research about finding cementitious alternatives — potential substitutes to the cement typically used, she said. They then met every Friday to discuss their findings.
Biology junior Jonathan Fuentes, who took the class last semester, said he would look at chemicals under a microscope and became more independent with his research as time went on.
“It really makes you think like a researcher, and I think that’s applicable to every field, especially in STEM,” Fuentes said.
The class also counts toward the Maverick Advantage program, said Kenyatta Dawson, director for undergraduate research. She also helped create some of the modules for the class.
The Maverick Advantage program encourages the development of marketable skills through experiential learning opportunities in five distinguishing activities, one being undergraduate research, according to UTA’s website.
“Experiential learning in higher education is just so important,” Dawson said. “Especially when we’re talking about educating undergraduate researchers and undergraduate students in general.”
La Plante set up the course with the Office of Undergraduate Research after receiving a $576,560 grant from the National Science Foundation. Because the class is not limited to a single major, it opens students to different perspectives, she said.
“Collaboration with people from other backgrounds is inevitable, so I think having that training now is also valuable when you go into the actual workforce,” she said.
Alumnus Patrick Emmons took the class in the fall and said it encouraged students to do their own work.
Emmons said having classmates with different majors was interesting because it allowed him to get help from another student about a topic he wasn’t familiar with.
“You have this mix of people, which really can bring different ideas,” Emmons said.
For some students, opportunities came knocking after taking the class. Emmons, Fuentes and a third student continued working with La Plante as lab assistants this spring.
La Plante participated in undergraduate research during her second year of college, and it helped inform her career direction. Now, she wants to offer the same opportunity to students, she said.
“Undergraduate Research opens the minds of those who want to holistically be involved in the discipline or the field that they are gaining knowledge in,” Dawson said.
Dawson encourages students to talk with advisers if they want to discuss more undergraduate research opportunities.
La Plante said she is considering changing the format to attract more students. Still, she advised interested students to speak with her, and her goal is to enroll as many students as she can.
Fuentes said the class gave him a research foundation that he can apply in biology and any other field.
“It’s fundamental, and it’s a universal learning experience that can be applied to other research experiences,” he said.
