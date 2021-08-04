Frustrated Arlington residents voice concerns about COVID-19 Delta variant, persisting pandemic

An increase in COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County leaves residents concerned and frustrated at the lack of progress toward combating the virus.
As of Wednesday, Tarrant County reported 276,370 total cases since the start of the pandemic. 876 of those are new cases, and the community-spread level is high. High transmission is when the total new cases per 100,000 in the past week were greater than or equal to 100.
The rise in cases is because the pace of vaccination is not surpassing the virus’ rate of mutation, said Erin Carlson, associate clinical professor and director of graduate public health programs.
The Delta variant is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants, Carlson said. For every sick person, they can transmit the variant to about eight people compared to the original COVID-19 virus which only transmitted to about two people.
“As long as [the virus is] being transmitted, there'll be a variant that can outwit us and outpace us, so we have to stop it,” she said.
The Delta variant was first detected in the U.S in March this year. It was first identified in India in Dec. 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant is accountable for 83.4% of COVID-19 cases from July 18 to July 31 in the U.S.
It’s not good that the cases are rising, and the progress of controlling COVID-19 is going backwards, Arlington resident Tom Damura said.
“We should have been finished with all this long ago,” Damura said. “We have a public health structure, the richest country in the world with all the resources, all the smart people, and here we are.”
It’s like the pandemic started over, Arlington resident Kim Feil said. It’s lucky the current vaccines are taking care of the new strain despite not being designed for the Delta variant.
“God forbid [the virus] mutates into a variant that our vaccines won't recognize,” Feil said. “As long as the virus is allowed to mutate, it's just one variant away from us starting over with no vaccination protection.”
Until everyone is vaccinated, she doesn’t see herself going out in public. She hasn’t lived life normally since March 2020 except for the occasional grocery pick up and double-masked Costco trips.
“My whole life is turned upside down just like everybody else's,” she said.
As of July 28, 39% of Tarrant County residents are fully vaccinated, and 45% have at least one dose. In Texas, 52.97% of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 62.35% had one dose, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and opened all businesses at 100% capacity in March, and on July 20, he said he wouldn’t impose another mask mandate, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. He issued an executive order Thursday that put emphasis on personal responsibility rather than government mandates.
The CDC updated their guidelines July 27 to recommend fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor areas as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Carlson wasn’t surprised at the update. It was bound to happen with the number of unvaccinated people who continue to spread the virus, she said. The Delta variant is severe to the point where vaccinated people could get infected.
Viruses like polio, which causes paralysis, were eradicated because of high vaccination rates, she said.
Nationwide, 49.7% of the population have been fully vaccinated, and 57.9% have had at least one dose, according to the CDC.
The number of vaccinations are below where they need to stop the outbreaks and reduce death to almost zero, Carlson said. More Americans need to get fully vaccinated to about a 70% to 80% vaccination rate to achieve that.
“People just think that we're at some kind of finish line because a vaccine exists,” she said. “The existence of a vaccine does nothing if people are not putting it into their bodies.”
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.