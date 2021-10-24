Front expected to move through the Metroplex this week bringing cooler temperatures

The Metroplex can expect high temperatures to cool off this week as multiple fronts are expected to move through the area.
Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist, said severe weather is unlikely but there is a possibility some storms could become strong. The chance of severe weather will be at its peak midweek, Prater said.
"The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds, and we couldn't rule out a tornado or two,” Prater said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 80s at the beginning of the week, she said. Starting Wednesday, afternoon highs should drop and stay in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.
Prater recommends having multiple ways to receive weather updates, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Generally just make sure to be aware of the conditions, check and make sure that you're keeping updated with the weather and what's going on throughout the week,” she said.
