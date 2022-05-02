From courtyard to classroom: Abu Yilla’s journey in wheelchair basketball

In Abu Yilla’s office hangs a picture of his father in a white wig of a British lawyer. His students often mistake him for the man in the photo, and he’s proud of the resemblance.
But unlike his father, who spent his career in a courtroom, Yilla spent his time on the basketball court.
Now a kinesiology clinical assistant professor, he is also a Paralympic medalist, former coach of national and international championships in rugby, has 14 national championships in wheelchair basketball as a player and two national championships as president of the Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks.
Yilla’s passion comes to mind when thinking about him, kinesiology junior Garland Rader said. Yilla advises Rader, who has taken two classes taught by him.
“He's very articulate, and you could tell he was very well educated,” Rader said. “It was a little bit intimidating at first, but I think the more that I got to know him and the more classes I had – he’s just very passionate.”
Kinesiology associate professor Larry Nelson said Yilla was a big reason Nelson decided to teach at UTA in 2004. He instantly connected with Yilla.
“He's got that charisma that just kind of draws you into what he's saying, and it's easy to connect with him,” he said. “I think for me, that's what happened.”
Working as Yilla’s colleague, Nelson said they’ve become close, and he dreads his friend’s retirement.
Many faculty live in their own offices and seldom interact with others, but Yilla has made time to develop a friendship.
“He's really a ‘See the forest through the trees’ kind of guy,” Nelson said. “So he will give you a different, broader perspective than what you come at him with when it comes to issues or problems or just conversation.”
The schoolyard
Before he played wheelchair basketball for UTA, Yilla was playing makeshift sports in a British boarding schoolyard.
After being diagnosed with polio at the age of three in 1959, Yilla moved from Sierra Leone, Africa, to England with his father for treatment. From ages three to 10, as his father studied to become a lawyer, Yilla grew up in a boarding school accommodating for children with disabilities called Heritage Craft School for Crippled Children in Chailey, Sussex.
Yilla’s love for sports started at boarding school.
In their free time, the students with wheelchairs, crutches and braces would band with children who could run, and they’d all play their own versions of rugby and soccer.
“We’d just make up the game,” he said. “You know, you’d throw a couple of jumpers, sweaters, down to form the goals, and you’d pick your teams, and you’d play.”
In his senior year, he became a prefect - a student leader with privileges like their own TV room and coffee maker. With these privileges also came a responsibility to help school staff, such as dressing children with prosthetics in the morning.
As a prefect, Yilla said he learned the concept “noblesse oblige,” which means “with great power comes great responsibility.”
“So they made sure to emphasize that even when you have [power], you have a commitment to everyone around you to try to help their condition,” he said. “That's always stuck in my heart.”
The court
Yilla started playing wheelchair basketball when he transferred to the University of Nottingham from a college in Coventry, England.
“My time at the University of Nottingham was not spent well,” he said. “Between the 18 bars on campus and playing wheelchair basketball, [I] didn't spend a lot of time studying for my economics.”
After graduating with a degree in economics, Yilla said he spent the next three years as a bad accountant, dying during the week but living for the weekend as he continued to build his athletic career on the side, shooting some hoops.
Eventually, Yilla quit his job as an accountant to be a full-time athlete. After three years of unemployment, he played against the Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks during their 1981 tour in Britain.
He built the connections that would get him into UTA, and in 1984, after selling everything he owned, he traveled to Texas to play for the UTA Freewheelers, now called the Movin’ Mavs, and studied physical education.
“Every project that was assigned in my undergraduate studies, I did it on wheelchair basketball or wheelchair sports or disability,” Yilla said.
Yilla’s knowledge of adapted sports opened Rader’s eyes to an environment he didn’t know existed, from wheelchair rugby to disability laws, Rader said.
“I never thought about going to a wheelchair basketball game,” he said. “But now I've been to three or four of them.”
Yilla created a wheelchair rugby program at a spinal cord rehab center in Dallas when he was about to graduate, then he left UTA to pursue his master’s degree and doctorate.
The classroom
In 1996, Yilla tried out for the U.S. wheelchair basketball team as he was finishing his dissertation. The week he was about to leave to find out his results, a UTA professor called him to offer a faculty position at UTA.
Knowing he likely wouldn’t make it to the national team, he said he gave teaching a shot.
Over the next few years, Yilla said he improved the Wheelchair Maverick Program by picking up talent from across the world.
He’s proud of his involvement in changing the Department of Physical Education to the Department of Kinesiology. He also expanded the program into exercise science.
“But what I did like was that, because of all of my other life experiences, I hope that I bring into the class more than just the material,” he said.
Yilla told Rader that he’s going to have to work through obstacles to graduate. This realistic advice continues to motivate Rader to finish his degree.
“I think from the students’ point of view, when the teacher shows passion, it kind of influences you a little bit more to dive into it and not just do it for the grade,” Rader said.
Kinesiology junior Zachary Barber said he wants to go into physical education as a coach and never thought about adapted physical education until taking Yilla’s class.
“I want to be able to take that passion he has for adapted PE and apply it to when I do have [students] with disabilities,” Barber said.
Yilla said his parents’ teachings instilled in him a responsibility to use his experiences to communicate the larger picture, especially about the empowerment of students with disabilities.
“I speak to classes on race on campus, and I speak to classes on disability on campus, and off-campus as well,” he said. “And so yeah, it's kind of my place to try to be an agent of change.”
