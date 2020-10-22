Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot form for the 2020 general election

Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the 2020 general election.
Tarrant County voters are eligible to request and receive a mail-in ballot if any of the following situations prevent they from voting in person during the early voting period or on Election Day:
- Absent from the county during the early voting period or on Election Day.
- Disability prevents one from voting in person.
- 65 years old or older.
- Confinement in jail but not a convicted felon.
Applicants can fax or email their application by Friday. Under Senate Bill 5, applicants must also mail an application and it must be received by the county elections office within four business days, according to Tarrant County’s website.
Steps for submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM):
- Print the ABBM form which can be found here.
- Complete sections one through eight
- Sign and date section 10
- If an individual was unable to sign the application and someone witnessed the signature, that person must complete section 11.
- If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete section 11.
- Prepare to mail the application
- Place the application in an envelope and add postage.
- Address and mail the completed ABBM to the Tarrant County Elections office.
- Individuals can also email a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the county elections office. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application must be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the 4th business day.
The deadline to return mail-in ballots is Election Day, or Nov. 3. The ballot will be counted if it’s postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and received by the county by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
@kateceyharrell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.